'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been pushed back from August 11 to December 1. The picture avoided a collision with two other films in the process, but the new release date isn't a free slot either. Two more major pictures are also scheduled to be released on December 1, creating yet another three-film box office battle.

Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol also feature in the movie. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, among other languages. This will be Ranbir's first project with Sandeep, the director of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh.

Animal was originally supposed to be released on August 11, competing with Gadar 2, the sequel to Anil Sharma's 2001 smash. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will reprise their legendary roles of Tara Singh and Sakina in Gadar 2, which will again be helmed by Anil. Utkarsh Sharma, Anil's son, also appears in the cross-border action flick.

The second picture, which will still be released on August 11, as confirmed by the producers on Monday, is a sequel. The dramedy OMG 2 is a sequel to Umesh Shukla's 2012 smash OMG - Oh My God. The film is directed by Amit Rai and co-produced by Akshay Kumar, who also stars. Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam will be featured in the film.

Animal will now clash with two biggies on December 1. The biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, titled Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, and directed by Meghna Gulzar, is slated to release on December 1. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.