'Animal', featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, is set to kickstart its promotional activities.

As reported by Pinkvilla, a 60-second clip of the film is planned to be displayed on Dubai's renowned Burj Khalifa. Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, who plays the villain in the film, will attend this high-profile event along with producer Bhushan Kumar.

This marketing strategy is expected to attract widespread attention from media outlets worldwide. The goal is to create a lot of excitement about the movie.

On the Burj Khalifa, Shah Rukh Khan is frequently spotted displaying scenes from his flicks. Now, it's Bobby and Ranbir's turn to draw attention with a spectacular screening of their movie atop this famous building.

"Animal" explores the intricate dynamics of a turbulent father-son bond. A glimpse of their passionate relationship can be found in the recently released song "Papa Meri Jaan," which stars Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry is seen in other songs like "Hua Main" and "Satranga." The movie, which is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will open nationwide on December 1.