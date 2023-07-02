Fans have been looking forward to the actioner, ever since Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. The team recently dropped a short pre-teaser, announcing that the film will release on August 11. However, Animal’s release has been reportedly pushed and it is now eyeing a December release.

While the film’s team is yet to make an official announcement, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the news.

He wrote, ” #Xclusiv… ‘ANIMAL’ NOT ARRIVING ON INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND… #Animal – starring #RanbirKapoor and directed by #SandeepReddyVanga – won’t release on 11 Aug 2023… Yes, the film has been postponed… A new release date will be announced in the coming days. #BhushanKumar.”

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film’s VFX is the reason for the delay. A source informed the portal that given Animal is one of the most ambitious projects helmed by T-Series, they do not want to compromise on the quality. The director supposedly needs more time to give a ‘world-class product’, the producers are standing by him.