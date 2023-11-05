Ranbir Kapoor made a surprise appearance at Arijit Singh's concert in Chandigarh on November 4, ahead of his film 'Animal's release.

The actor and singer, who are known to be good friends, greeted each other on stage with a bow. Kapoor performed the 'Channa Mereya' dance move, much to the delight of his fans, before leaving the stage. Kapoor later danced to 'Channa Mereya' and 'Rasiya' from 'Brahmastra' as Singh sang along.

Kapoor's upcoming film 'Animal', directed by Sandep Reddy Vanga, also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, with Bobby Deol playing the antagonist.

Watch the ultimate chartbuster performance here:

The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, is set to hit theatres on December 1. Kapoor's last appearance was in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.