Actor Randeep Hooda was recently awarded the prestigious Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award at a ceremony in Mumbai's Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagrih. This award is a significant recognition in the entertainment industry.

Expressing his gratitude, Hooda said, "It is very special for me to receive this award alongside so many great people. Working on the biopic of Savarkar ji was an honor, especially because it was connected to the Mangeshkar family and Dina Nath ji, who was a close friend of Savarkar."

The biopic Hooda mentioned, titled "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar," portrays the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a key figure in India's struggle for independence. Directed by Hooda himself, the film offers a unique perspective on India's fight for freedom.

Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar, the movie stars Hooda in the lead role, along with Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial. It was released on March 22 in both Hindi and Marathi languages.

The event also honored Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan with the same award for his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema. The award was presented to Bachchan by singer Usha Mangeshkar, a member of the Mangeshkar family known for their iconic contributions to music.

The ceremony, held in Mumbai, was a celebration of talent and dedication in the Indian entertainment industry, recognizing individuals who have made significant impacts in their respective fields.