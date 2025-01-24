Bollywood star Randeep Hooda reunites with Sam Hargrave, director of "Extraction," for the upcoming action thriller "Matchbox".

The live-action film, based on Mattel’s Matchbox toy vehicle line, stars John Cena, Teyonah Parris, Jessica Biel, and Sam Richardson.



Currently in production in Budapest, Hooda’s addition marks his second collaboration with Hargrave.



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The film, with a script by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper, follows a group of childhood friends working together to stop a global disaster.

Produced by Skydance and Mattel Films, it draws inspiration from the iconic Matchbox cars, created in 1953.

Hooda, who recently starred in “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar” and is working on “Jaat”, also has multiple projects lined up in the Indian film industry.