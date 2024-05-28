Actor Randeep Hooda, in a patriotic move, commemorated Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's 141st birth anniversary by announcing that his directorial debut 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is now available for streaming on online platform.

"On his 141st Birth Anniversary, relive the story of the one who sparked a Revolution against all odds & became the Most Dangerous Revolutionary of India," Hooda wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The biographical film stars Hooda in the titular role, depicting the life of the influential and controversial Indian independence activist. Ankita Lokhande portrays Savarkar's wife, Yamuna Bai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the freedom fighter, saying, "Tribute to the great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar ji on his birth anniversary, who dedicated his life in the service of the motherland."

Hooda responded, urging viewers to witness the journey of "the Most Influential and Visionary Revolutionary of Akhand Bharat" in his film.

To commemorate the occasion, Hooda visited the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where Savarkar was imprisoned for life terms totalling fifty years.

The actor expressed his deep connection with the role, stating that validation from Savarkar's family and acquaintances, like the Mangeshkar family, made the experience gratifying, as such affirmation is rare for biopics.