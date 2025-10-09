Rang De Korea returns with Seoul street experience in Delhi

The Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI) will host the fourth edition of "Rang De Korea," India’s largest Korean cultural festival, on October 11 in New Delhi. Launched in 2022, the festival has grown into a major platform for showcasing Korean culture to Indian audiences.

This year, the festival introduces the "Seoul Street" experience for the first time. The setup will feature five zones inspired by iconic Korean locations: Myeongdong for shopping, Bukchon Hanok Village for traditional homes, Jongno Food Alley for street food, Hangang Park for riverside activities, and Gangneung, known for the BTS bus stop. Visitors can explore Korean cuisine, fashion, lifestyle, games, and interactive brand exhibitions.

Cultural performances will include contemporary and traditional dance by the NSU Dance Team, Taekwondo demonstrations by Kukkiwon, fusion acts by S-Flava, and high-energy shows by K-pop boy group Younite, who will also hold a fan meet for Indian fans.

Hwang Il Yong, director of KCCI, highlighted the significance of the festival, stating, “Hallyu has become a mainstream cultural phenomenon among India’s youth. Through these festivals, we aim to deepen Korea-India cultural exchange and support Korean companies in expanding their presence in India.”

Following the Delhi festival, the inaugural "K-Harmony Festa" will be held in Mumbai on October 12 at Jio World Drive, South Sky, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Tourism Department.