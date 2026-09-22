Rani Mukerji’s mother Krishna Mukerji dies at 75

Krishna Mukerji, mother of Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji, died on the afternoon of September 22 at the age of 75. The family confirmed her death in a statement and requested privacy as they mourn their loss.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother, Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief,” the statement said.

The family has not disclosed the cause of death.

Krishna Mukerji was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerjee, co-founder of Filmalaya Studios, who died in 2017. The couple had two children, Rani Mukerji and film producer Raja Mukerji.

She also had an association with the Bengali film industry as a playback singer. Among her credited works is the song Idd Ke Din Gale Mil Le Raja from the 1982 film Teesri Aankh.