February 26 marks a significant day in the history of India. The fifth anniversary of the Balakot airstrikes, widely seen as India's effective counteroffensive against the Pulwama assault, falls on February 26. The teaser for Santosh Singh's film "Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond" was released on this day. The online series depicts the defence effort by India to retrieve Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman.

Ashutosh Rana, Lara Dutta, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jimmy Shergill, and Prasanna, among others, have significant parts in Santosh Singh's film.



The vicious Pulwama assault and India's valiant defensive attack are depicted in the trailer. It examines the complexities and difficulties encountered during the Balakot operation.

Actor Jimmy Shergill commented on the anniversary and said, "5 years ago, on 14th February, our brave hearts at Pulwama gave the supreme sacrifice on the line of duty. While we will never forget the sacrifice of our martyrs, we couldn't stop beaming with pride when, for the first time, we watched our country fight back! The Balakot airstrike was a stern message that stemmed from the resilience and courage of our nation and armed forces."

He further added, "India took a firm stand and this date will remain etched in the nation's heart forever - India will never forget. Being a part of this series has only heightened my respect for the 'jawans' as I relived a defining moment in our country's history."

Lara Dutta, on her part, "Coming from an armed forces background, I understand the bravery, sacrifice, and love for country first hand. The martyrs of Pulwama made the ultimate sacrifice five years ago, however, the Balakot air strike, filled us with national pride. On the anniversary of this historic defence operation, this sneak peek aims to honour every soldier, with or without uniform, who reshaped our nation's defence narrative."

'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' is a war drama, which will stream on JioCinema. The release date will be announced later.