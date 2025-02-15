Amid controversy over his remarks on the comedy show 'India's Got Latent', YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia has issued a public statement expressing regret and reaffirming his cooperation with authorities in the ongoing probe.

In his statement, Allahabadia acknowledged that his comments about parents were "insensitive and disrespectful" and took moral responsibility for his words. "My team and I are fully cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and remain available to all agencies. I deeply regret my remarks and am genuinely sorry," he stated.

The YouTuber also raised concerns about personal safety, revealing that individuals have trespassed into his mother’s clinic under false pretenses. "People have entered my mother's clinic pretending to be patients. I am feeling scared and unsure of what to do. However, I am not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India," he added.

The controversy surrounding Allahabadia’s remarks has sparked significant backlash on social media, with authorities now involved in the matter.

Ranveer Allahbadia, approached India's highest court to consolidate multiple police complaints filed against him over controversial remarks made on the show "India's Got Latent."

The legal saga intensified on February 13 as Guwahati Crime Branch issued fresh summons to Allahbadia and fellow YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. Police officials confirmed that a team has been dispatched to Mumbai to further investigate the alleged obscene content.

The case exploded after Guwahati resident Alok Boruah filed a complaint about explicit discussions that reportedly crossed public decency boundaries. Other prominent digital creators caught in the controversy include Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and comedian Samay Raina.

Facing charges under multiple laws including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and IT Act 2000, the content creators have started damage control. Raina pulled all show episodes from his channel, explaining on Instagram that his goal was simply entertainment. Allahbadia previously issued an apology for his "inappropriate" comments, calling it a "lapse in judgment."