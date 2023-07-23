In the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, the two most gifted performers in modern Hindi cinema, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, will reunite on screen. After a 7-year hiatus, famous director Karan Johar will return to directing with the much awaited love drama.

The RRKPK crew, which also includes Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and director KJo, is now busy marketing their big project around all of the country's main cities.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani couple, who are presently touring the nation's main cities to promote their new romance drama, were spotted together on Saturday night, July 22, 2023, at a Mumbai private airport.

According to reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh flew back to Mumbai after a film promotion to spend a brief weekend with their respective families.

As usual, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were beaming as they posed for photos with the paparazzi as they left the airport. The adaptable actor looked sharp as always wearing a white sweater with two-tone denim jeans. A striking silver necklace, diamond ear studs and black trainers helped Ranveer to complete his ensemble.

The gifted actress, on the other hand, looked lovely in a purple 'Team Rocky aur Rani' sweatshirt and a pair of blue wide-leg denim jeans. For her most recent airport appearance, she chose a dewy makeup look without any accessories.

The Karan Johar-directed film tells the dramatic love tale of a boisterous Punjabi guy and a refined Bengali girl, played by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as Rocky and Rani, respectively. Veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan are playing crucial roles in the much anticipated movie in addition to the well-known celebs.