Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport on Saturday night, returning from an event.

The couple were seen in contrasting outfits, with Ranveer in a black kurta pyjama and Deepika in a white salwar-kameez. Both were seen wearing sunglasses.

Fans reacted positively to a video of the couple, with one commenting 'Just looking like a wow' and another calling them a 'nice jodi'.

Ranveer's affection for Deepika was on display at Shah Rukh Khan's recent birthday party, where he dedicated the song 'Aana Mere Pyar Ko' to her.

The couple also appeared on the opening episode of the eighth season of 'Koffee With Karan', where they discussed their relationship and presented their wedding video.