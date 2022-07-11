"Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP", a company owned by Ranveer Singh and his father, Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani, has agreed to buy a Mumbai condominium for Rs 119 crore. The company registered the contract for the acquisition of this residence on July 8, 2022.

Reportedly, it is a sea-view luxury quadruplex apartment that spreads across the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th floors of the building. It comes with 19 parking slots in the building. The apartment has a total of 11,266 sq ft of carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace. Ranveer Singh and his father’s firm has paid a total stamp duty worth Rs 7.13 crore for the transaction. Whereas, the total amount paid for the quadruplex is Rs 118.94 crore.

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh’s new property is said to be located between superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Salman Khan’s Galaxy residence which are also on the same stretch.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen together in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In addition to Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra, the movie is directed by Karan Johar. The film is slated for release on February 10 of the following year.

Rohit Shetty is the film's director, and it is an adaptation of The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare. In addition, Ranveer also has Cirkus and Pooja Hegde in the works. Circus will be available this December. Ranveer is also most likely to succeed Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan in the meantime. But to date, there has been no formal confirmation.