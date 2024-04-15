Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decade-long initiatives for the development of Varanasi's infrastructure and its ancient pilgrimage sites during his recent visit to the city with actress Kriti Sanon.

The duo graced the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show, which showcased Banarasi sarees and highlighted Indian craftsmanship. Ranveer Singh praised PM Modi's efforts to support the weaver community in Varanasi and remarked on the city's transformed landscape over the past decade.

Speaking about the event, Ranveer expressed his delight in walking the ramp alongside the Ganges River, underscoring the rich heritage of Indian culture. He encouraged youth to embrace their cultural heritage while staying abreast of modern trends and stressed the importance of preserving India's legacy, urging citizens to exercise their voting rights.

Kriti Sanon also applauded Varanasi's evolving identity and the uniqueness of Banarasi sarees, emphasizing their intricate craftsmanship and exclusivity. She praised the city's blend of progress and heritage preservation.

Inspired by Varanasi's charm, designer Manish Malhotra showcased handwoven creations by local artisans in the fashion show, aiming to promote Varanasi's handicrafts and handlooms. The event, organized by the Indian Minorities Foundation, took place at Namo Ghat as part of a two-day celebration.