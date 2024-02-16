Sounds like an exciting lineup for Ranveer Singh! Taking on the iconic role of Shaktimaan will surely be a challenge, but one that he seems ready to embrace. And with the commitment to finish his work on Don 3 before diving into Shaktimaan, it's evident that he's dedicated to delivering his best performances across these diverse projects.

It's always intriguing to see actors like Ranveer Singh taking on roles that have a significant legacy, such as Don, previously led by superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. It speaks to his versatility and ambition as an actor.

“Ranveer will undergo workshops to get into the part of Don. He considers this film as a big responsibility as he will be the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Farhan is targeting to take Don 3 on floors from August/September 2024,” Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

“Right after Don 3, it’s time for Shaktimaan. The film has been in the writing stage for over 3 years now and the team has finally cracked a script that’s worthy of doing justice to the legacy of Shaktimaan. The film will be directed by Basil Joseph, with Sony Pictures India and Sajid Nadiadwala as the producers,” the source added.

With Don 3 reportedly set to begin filming in late 2024 and Shaktimaan following soon after, it looks like fans have a lot to look forward to from Ranveer Singh in the coming years. His recent appearance in "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" must have furthered anticipation for his upcoming projects.