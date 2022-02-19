The gaming industry in India is divided into the offline gaming industry and the online gaming industry. A study of both sectors shows that the demand for skill-based games, especially card games, is rising. Projected to hit USD 853 million in 2022, the card games segment is definitely booming. One of the contributors to the card-gaming market is solitaire. What makes the patience card game so popular among the masses? Read on to learn more.

What Is A Skill Game?

A skill game is a game in which the element of skill outweighs luck or chance in the outcome. The success majorly depends on a combination of knowledge, training, practice, attention, experience and strategy of the player.

Skill-based card games like solitaire are very popular in India, mainly due to how seamlessly they have evolved to cater to people’s needs. With the rise of the RMG (Real Money Games), multiplayer options and safer and secure platforms to play, it is safe to say the popularity of solitaire is here not only to stay but also increase.

Listed below are some key factors that make skill-based games like solitaire so popular:

- Skill is king.

- RMG format.

- Safe and secure.

- Great UI/UX.

- A good outlet to destress.

Skill Is King

How to win solitaire games is pretty simple and straightforward. Skill and strategy. The first and most important factor why solitaire is one of the most popular online card games is definitely the fact that it is a skill-based game through and through. There is a definite hook to playing a game when strategy and logical thinking come into play. Moreover, playing skill- games like solitaire gives players an opportunity to enhance their decision-making.

While playing solitaire online, a player needs to be familiar with the rules of the game as well as be able to think on their feet while executing strategy. There is no room for luck to decide the outcome of the game.

Moreover, it is legal to play for money when it is a skill game as opposed to a game based on luck, as playing the latter for real money is considered gambling or betting.

This leads to the next factor why solitaire is becoming extremely popular.

Real Money Gaming Format

Real money games (RMG) allow people to play for and win real cash. The format follows a very simple formula where players spend a certain amount of money to play a skill game to win a greater cash prize. Every win is rewarding. Of the many real money games available online today, classic card games like solitaire are one of the most common games in the Indian gaming world.

With platforms like Solitaire Gold, players can now safely and securely play solitaire online and win real cash, which leads to the next point of why skill-based games are booming right now.

Safe and Secure

While playing card games in the RMG format, a payment gateway of the utmost quality is an absolute must. Without a world-class payment gateway, users will face issues that lead to a downgraded user experience. Platforms like Solitaire Gold have been leading the way with their stellar user-friendly secure app. With players having absolute control over their accounts, Solitaire Gold assures its customers of 100% safety and a hassle-free experience.

Great UI/UX

UI/UX is a game changer when it comes to grabbing and holding the attention of players. Recent years have witnessed some stellar evolution in the online card-gaming scene in terms of UI/UX. For instance, what the Solitaire Gold app brings to the already popular game of solitaire is brilliant graphics and a user-friendly interface. The prioritizing of user experience is yet another reason for online solitaire’s steady surge in popularity.

Healthy Entertainment

Playing a skill-based game is a great source of entertainment. Online solitaire works wonders for challenging and refreshing your mind as it is

● simple,

● available in multiplayer mode,

● can be played anywhere at any time.

●Being able to play in the multiplayer mode is a definite factor in online solitaire’s popularity.

Not only is there the thrill of playing and winning against a real person, with apps like Solitaire Gold, users have a chance to play and win against the best players in the country. Statistics point that 20% players play skill-based games for entertainment solely and 36% of players look for creating new connections, while 34% people play the game for de-stressing, and 10% of players play for the thrill of winning.

Conclusion

The 2 main reasons for the rise of skill-based games like solitaire is the need for human interaction and entertainment. With platforms like Solitaire Gold offering a great platform that assures safety, security along with an option for unlimited entertainment, it is no wonder people are gravitating towards solitaire as an ultimate form of productive entertainment.