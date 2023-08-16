Rapper AP Dhillon has become a popular figure among youngsters. The Punjabi musician has successfully won over many people's hearts, amassing an impressive and enthusiastic fan base, partly due to his streak of chart-topping songs. With roots in Punjabi-Canadian culture, AP Dhillon has found himself caught up in a tangle of controversies involving a campaign to promote his brand-new song, "With You," which features Banita Sandhu.

Images that circulated showed Dhillon wearing a pair of colourful shoes, which some eagle-eyed onlookers claimed reminding them of the revered tricolour. This idea sparked a wave of controversy, with critics strongly charging Dhillon of showing a serious disregard for the sacredness of the national flag.

The Instagram video that Dhillon originally intended to use to promote his music experienced an unanticipated change, becoming more famous for his choice of shoes than for the song itself. After receiving an enormous amount of criticism, Dhillon ultimately decided to delete the divisive post from his social media account.

He is a popular Punjabi singer AP Dhillon.



Just before 15 August, he is flaunting his shoes on Instagram.



Check the colour of his shoes.



Is he deliberately insulting our tricolour ?



Is he one of those Khalistan supporters like Sidhu Moosewala?



I am not sure but I find this… pic.twitter.com/RYfvw3fumO — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) August 14, 2023

ome of the many responses that quickly emerged questioned whether Dhillon's actions were purposeful, viewing the display of his shoes as an intentional offence, especially given how close the incident was to Independence Day celebrations. Others, meanwhile, lamented the apparent disdain for national symbols and the ramifications of his acts, lamented their frustration and anger at his behaviour.

Commenting on the contentious images, one individual vented, "I am genuinely furious because of this... utterly let down," while another observer lamented, "I'm not interested in celebrity dating or their fashion choices, but merely for the sake of looking trendy, individuals like these blatantly disrespect the national flag by incorporating its tricolor onto their shoes".