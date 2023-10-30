Popular Bollywood rapper Badshah found himself at the center of a legal storm as he appeared at the Maharashtra Cyber office on October 30 in connection with an FIR filed by Viacom 18 network. The media conglomerate has accused him and 40 other actors, including renowned star Sanjay Dutt, of promoting the illegal streaming of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches on a betting app called Fairplay.

Viacom 18 claims to hold the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) to stream the IPL matches, which were allegedly illicitly broadcast on the Fairplay app. Furthermore, the media network alleges that some actors endorsed the tournament on the Fairplay app, adding fuel to the controversy.

The case against Badshah and his fellow actors is rooted in digital piracy. As the investigation unfolds, it is likely that more celebrities may be summoned in connection with the case.

Fairplay, the betting app in question, is linked to the Mahadev app, which is promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. Notably, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently conducting a money laundering probe related to the Mahadev Book app.

Several high-profile celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma, and Shraddha Kapoor, among others, have already been summoned in connection with the case, as investigators delve deeper into the web of connections surrounding these apps and the alleged IPL streaming violations.

Adding an interesting twist to the saga, it has come to light that Bollywood heavyweights such as Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, and Tiger Shroff, among others, allegedly attended Sourabh Chandrakar's wedding in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this year.