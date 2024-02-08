Rapper G-Eazy is gearing up to bring his electrifying beats to India, expressing his excitement to perform for his Indian fans. In a statement, he shared his anticipation, stating, "I can't wait to come and perform for all my amazing Indian fans and take some time off to explore the sights and sounds of a country I've heard so much about! See you soon in the arenas!"

Produced by Asia's largest dance music festival, Sunburn, G-Eazy's tour promises an unforgettable experience for fans. The support line-up features South Asian hip-hop talents, including 'Ishq Nachaawe' sensation Yashraj, Punjabi music experimenter Talwiinder, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' winner and rapper Dino James, and the doctor-turned-DJ, The Spindoctor.

Excitement is palpable among the artists set to join the tour. Dino James shared his enthusiasm, expressing, "I am thrilled to bring an energetic performance with The Spindoctor for this tour. We're ready to bring our A-game, delivering a performance that will shake the ground and leave fans craving for more."

Talwiinder echoed the sentiment, stating, "I am beyond excited to be part of G-Eazy's historic lineup, and I can't wait to ignite the stage with my fiery rhymes and electrifying energy, delivering a performance that will leave the audience buzzing with excitement."

Yashraj, another addition to the impressive lineup, added, "I am exhilarated to be part of the first-ever G-Eazy's lineup, and I'm ready to bring my unique style and energy to the stage. Get ready for an unforgettable performance that will leave you wanting more. Let's make this night one to remember!"

G-Eazy is set to kick off the tour in Bengaluru on February 10, followed by a performance in Delhi-NCR on February 11, and the grand finale in Mumbai on February 15. The anticipation is high, promising music enthusiasts an exhilarating experience across these cities.