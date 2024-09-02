Rapper-singer Honey Singh recently opened up about his past chart-topping songs, expressing criticism of his own work. In an interview with The Lallantop, a sister channel of India Today, he referred to 'Sunny Sunny' from the film 'Yaariyan' as "the most stupid song" he had ever written.

When questioned if the song 'Blue Hai Paani Paani' was composed hastily, Singh confirmed, stating that he created it in just two hours, complete with music and recording. He remarked, "The most stupid song I have ever written in my life is 'Blue Hai Paani Paani.' Yeh koi gana hai. Aaj blue hai pani pani aur din bhi sunny sunny. Yeh koi gana hai, bakwas hai yeh toh. Sachi bataoon toh sare gaane dekho, tuk hai koi? Sar pair hai? Gana hai 'Brown Rang' mujhe samajh mein aata hai, tareeke se likha hua. Blue Eyes hai, tareef ho rahi hai husna ki (Is this even a song? What kind of a song is 'Blue Hai Paani Paani, Din Hai Sunny Sunny'? It's nonsense. To be honest, look at all the songs; is there any substance? I can understand 'Brown Rang' as a song; it’s written in a certain way. 'Blue Eyes' praises beauty)."

Singh also criticized his other popular tracks, including 'Lungi Dance' and 'Party All Night,' admitting, "Pata nahi kya kar raha tha main aur log sar pe bitha rahe the (Don't know what I was doing, and people were putting me on a pedestal)."

Reflecting on his past work, he added, "Today when I look back, and I have to perform these songs, I laugh at myself. They are still dancing to these songs. I still get revenue from these songs because they are still played."

'Blue Hai Paani Paani,' released a decade ago, has amassed over 350 million views on YouTube.