Actor Rashami Desai was among those who took issue with the most recent Bold Care advertisement, which included pornographic star Johnny Sins alongside Ranveer Singh. In a lengthy statement that she posted on her Instagram account, she described it as a "humiliation to the TV industry" and said it felt like a "slap" in the face. She has since continued to talk about it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rashami claimed, “In television, we’ve never shown such things. People always make a mockery of the small screen, but they come to TV when they need to promote (films). TV has the biggest reach, but it is also demeaned the most. There’s no respectful balance. I felt bad because I’ve been working here.”

She added, “I did start with regional films before getting into television. The name, fame, money, love and the massive respect I got for my work has been from TV industry.When you travel abroad, people actually see our culture and understand a lot of other things [through TV]. I have a huge respect [for TV].”

She also clarified, “It’s not about Ranveer Singh. I don’t want any complications happening. My words are very clear.”

In addition to reality programmes like "Nach Baliye" and "Bigg Boss," Rashami made her small screen debut in 2006 with "Ravan" and has since been in a number of well-known TV series, including "Uttaran," "Dil Se Dil Tak," and "Naagin 4."