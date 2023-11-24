Rumours of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's relationship have been circulating for some time. Recently, while promoting her forthcoming film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, the actress seemingly confirmed these rumours.

Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor, and Animal's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently appeared on the show 'Unstoppable with NBK', hosted by actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. During a segment of the show, film posters of Vanga's directorials, Arjun Reddy and Animal, were displayed.

A conversation about Vijay ensued when Balakrishna asked Vanga and Mandanna to choose between Arjun Reddy and Animal. Kapoor playfully teased Mandanna, asking her to select between her 'reel hero' (referring to himself) and her 'real hero' (referring to Vijay).

Nandamuri asked Sandeep to phone Vijay when Rashmika declined to take part, but the actor didn't answer. Rashmika blushed when Ranbir said, "Sir, let Rashmika call; Vijay won't pick (Sandeep's) call."

On the set, Ranbir asked for Rashmika's phone and requested that she give it to him. Though Vijay ultimately gave Sandeep a call back, he did not answer Rashmika's phone either.

After greetings were exchanged, Rashmika got the phone. As she said, “Hello”, Vijay asked Rashmika, “What’s up, re?” Rashmika blushed and said good and also warned Vijay that he was on speaker.

Ranbir then said, “Vijay, Bala sir is getting jealous,” to this Vijay added, ” Bala sir loves Rashmika.” Balakrishna and Radshmika asked Vijay who he loves and the actor named Sandeep Reddy Vanga, leaving everyone in splits.

Vijay was then informed by Ranbir that Rashmika had to select between the posters of Arjun Reddy and Animal. Replying to this, Rashmika shared, “I watched Arjun Reddy on the first day of its release so I have a connection with Arjun Reddy and Animal is my film, so I like both of them.”

When Ranbir and Balakrishna asked her what is the connection, Rashmika blushed.

Ranbir went on to share, “Sir actually there is a co-incidence that Sandeep met Rashmika for the first time at Arjun Reddy’s success party on Vijay’s terrace.” This left Rashmika speechless and she said, “It’s not necessary to give all this information.”

After call ended, Ranbir said pointing at Rashmika, “So much natural blush came.” Rashmika and Vijay’s dating news has been making around for a long time but the duo remains tight-lipped.

