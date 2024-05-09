Excitement is mounting in Bollywood circles as the cast of Salman Khan's much-anticipated film 'Sikandar' continues to take shape. The latest addition to the star-studded lineup is none other than Rashmika Mandanna, fresh off the success of her recent blockbuster 'Animal.'

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Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Sikandar' is slated for a grand theatrical release on Eid 2025, promising audiences an exhilarating cinematic experience. The unexpected pairing of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna has ignited fervent anticipation among movie buffs, who eagerly await the unfolding drama set to unfold on the silver screen next Eid.

The announcement of Rashmika Mandanna's inclusion in the cast was made by the production house via a post on Instagram, marking the actress's eagerly awaited entry into the project. In a statement shared on social media, Rashmika expressed her gratitude and excitement at being a part of 'Sikandar,' promising fans an unforgettable performance.

"I am truly grateful and honored to be a part of #Sikandar," Rashmika exclaimed in response to the news, echoing the sentiments of her eager fanbase eagerly awaiting her next cinematic venture.

In a separate development, a photograph of Salman Khan on the sets of 'Sikandar' emerged on May 9, captivating fans as the megastar commenced filming for the project. The image, which quickly went viral, featured Salman Khan striking a pose alongside a fellow cast member, adding to the buzz surrounding the film's production.

'Sikandar' marks a significant reunion for Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, who have previously collaborated on several blockbuster hits, including 'Kick,' 'Judwaa,' and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.' With anticipation building and excitement reaching fever pitch, all eyes are now firmly set on Eid 2025, when 'Sikandar' is set to storm into theaters, promising audiences an unforgettable cinematic spectacle.