Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made headlines last week when rumours of their wedding surfaced. And now the Pushpa actress has said that Vijay's mother Madhavi Deverakonda is like a second mother to her, confirming the rumours again.

Rashmika made her statement n the dhamakedaar weekend, Indian Idol Season 14 celebrated the Shaandaar Parivaar special with the cast of Animal - Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna on Saturday (November 25).

See video here: https://x.com/cult1_rowdy/status/1728707832101687650?s=20

Recently, while promoting her forthcoming film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, the actress seemingly confirmed these rumours.

Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor, and Animal's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently appeared on the show 'Unstoppable with NBK', hosted by actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. During a segment of the show, film posters of Vanga's directorials, Arjun Reddy and Animal, were displayed.

A conversation about Vijay ensued when Balakrishna asked Vanga and Mandanna to choose between Arjun Reddy and Animal. Kapoor playfully teased Mandanna, asking her to select between her 'reel hero' (referring to himself) and her 'real hero' (referring to Vijay).

Vijay and Rashmika became close and became closest friends after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The two make it a point to connect and spend quality time together despite their hectic schedules and innumerable rumours.