Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has confirmed an incident in Mumbai where she was accused of assaulting three women, including a senior citizen, while defending her driver. CCTV footage has since disproved these allegations, showing that Tandon's driver did not hit anyone with the car.

According to a senior Mumbai Police official, the complaint was found to be false after reviewing the society's CCTV footage. The footage revealed that the actress’s driver was reversing the car when a family crossed the lane. The family stopped the car and confronted the driver, leading to a heated argument.

The altercation escalated, and Tandon intervened to protect her driver. The official stated, “The argument turned abusive, and Raveena Tandon arrived to check on her driver. As she tried to protect him from the mob, they started abusing her. Both parties went to the Khar police station and submitted written complaints, later deciding not to pursue any charges.”

The police confirmed that no injuries occurred during the incident, and the car did not hit anyone. Tandon shared the police statement on her Instagram Stories to clear her name.

According to a source, the incident has been misrepresented and CCTV footage confirms that the group of women initiated the confrontation with Tandon’s driver. The actress joined the scene only to defend him.