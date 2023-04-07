Raveena Tandon was joined by her husband Anil Thadani and kids Rasha and Ranbir when she was awarded the Padma Shri by President Draupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. Rasha Thadani, her daughter, has since written her mother a letter expressing her pride in her as a daughter and how she motivates her to succeed in life. She uploaded two photos of her standing with Raveena, who is shown proudly holding her medal, along with the letter.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "The Padma Shree award, one of the most prestigious awards of the republic of India. What a year this has been for you. You keep saying it’s Nana’s doing, that he’s helping you achieve what you’re achieving, and I don’t doubt that, but it’s also all your hard work. You deserve all the success, love and respect you’re receiving. I couldn’t be a prouder daughter, watching you and your work getting honoured in front of the most respected people of our community. This is a victory for you mama. Your humility, grace and kindness inspires Ranbir and I to work harder and to be our best selves. The sky is your limit, can’t wait to see what you do next".

At the occasion where MM Keeravani also received the Padma Shri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the director of RRR were all in attendance.

Raveena has expressed her thanks for receiving the honour by saying, "Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion, and purpose -- cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry, but beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema -- all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above. I owe this to my father".