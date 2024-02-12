Eagle, starring Karthik Ghattamaneni, Ravi Teja, Kavya Thapar, Navdeep, and Anupama Parameswaran, opened globally on Friday, February 9, and did a respectable amount of business on its third day at the box office. During its three-day run, the movie brought in ₹30 crore globally.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his X (formerly Twitter) and shared that the film did good business in its first weekend. He wrote, “ఇది మాసోడి జాతర! (What a celebration) #Eagle collects over 30 CR+ GROSS worldwide in 3 Days. Don't miss the BLOCKBUSTER ACTION ENTERTAINER on the Big Screens near you now! The film made ₹11.90 crore worldwide on its opening day and ₹9 crore on its second day.

The team of Eagle, along with a few other celebs from the film industry, met the press on Sunday to celebrate the film’s success. Director Harish Shankar, who is currently directing Ravi’s Mr Bachchan, apart from Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, got fiery during his speech. Calling out certain sections of the media for ‘targeting’ the film and him, he said, “People have forgotten the difference between trolling and criticism. Let’s all be kinder to each other, journalists are also part of this industry.”

In significant roles in Eagle are also Vinay Rai, Madhubala, Srinivas Avasarala, Praneeta Patnaik, Ajay Ghosh, and Srinivas Reddy. The movie was financed by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory label. Davzand is the one who composed the movie's soundtrack. Ravi portrays an enigmatic and feared assassin in the movie who poses as a cotton farmer in an effort to stop the clandestine arms trade. Kavya portrays his love interest, Anupama, a journalist who explores his background.