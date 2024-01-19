Eagle, the next movie starring Ravi Teja, was supposed to have its big premiere on January 13. However, because of the crowds during Sankranti, it was rescheduled until February 9. A few weeks ago, the makers of "Guntur Kaaram," "HanuMan," "Saindhav," "Naa Saami Ranga," and "Eagle" met. It was agreed that "Eagle" would have a single release on February 9 in exchange for its withdrawal from the Sankranti competition. According to the most recent sources, "Eagle" will not be released as a solo track. To enable the film's solo release, the producers have sent a letter to the Telugu Film Chamber.

On February 9, Ravi Teja's "Eagle" is scheduled to open in cinemas.On January 9, Rajinikanth's "Lal Salaam" and Sundeep Kishan's "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona" will hit theatres, while Jiiva's "Yatra 2" is scheduled to open on January 8.

The production company for "Eagle," People Media Factory, wrote to the president of the Telugu Film Chamber on January 18 requesting that they help "Eagle" achieve its promised solo release.

The letter read, "The chamber conveyed in a meeting and asked us to have one of the producers postpone the movie. Honouring the chamber's decision, we postponed the release date by taking the assurance from the chamber we will get a solo date, as the chamber acknowledged in the press meet held by the chamber."

It further read, "Unfortunately, we have been seeing more releases every day, and we request you to take this matter off and give us a solo release".

"Eagle," an action thriller written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, stars Ravi Teja in the title role. Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Kavya Thapar, Srinivas Avasarala, and Madhoo play important parts in the movie.