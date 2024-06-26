"Bigg Boss 9" alumni Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have announced they are expecting their first child. The couple, who married in 2018, shared the news via a joint Instagram post featuring a symbolic image of a red car alongside its toy counterpart.

Narula, 33, known for his appearances on "MTV Roadies 12" and "MTV Splitsvilla 8", expressed a mix of excitement and nervousness in the announcement. He thanked God and expressed joy for his parents, stating that "Privika baby is going to come very soon."

Chaudhary, 40, has credits in Bollywood films including Shah Rukh Khan's "Om Shanti Om", "Summer 2007", and "Toh Baat Pakki!". The couple's relationship blossomed after meeting on "Bigg Boss 9" and they later appeared together on "Nach Baliye 9".

Narula referred to the pregnancy as the "best gift of my life" in his heartfelt message to his wife. The news has sparked excitement among fans of the reality TV couple, who have followed their journey from on-screen contestants to real-life partners.