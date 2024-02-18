With the recent release of the teaser for Vidyadhar Kagita's upcoming film "Gaami," excitement has grown. The teaser received great feedback and had a significant number of views. It introduced young major characters, performed by Vishwak Sen, Chanini Chowdary, M. G. Abhinaya, Harika Pedada, and Mohammad Samad.



Rebel Star Prabas heightened the anticipation by praising the preview on Instagram, describing it as "extraordinary" and expressing his desire for its release.

He wrote, "Extraordinary teaser! I can’t wait for the trailer. #Gaami." His encouraging words are expected to boost the teaser and the confidence of the filmmakers as they gear up to launch the trailer on the 29th of this month.

The positive feedback doesn't stop there. Director Nag Ashwin, currently working with Prabhas on 'Kalki 2898 AD,' also praised the 'Gaami' team after the release of the movie's first look, further increasing anticipation for its release.

"Gaami," which is slated for release on March 8, is expected to be a cinematic delight thanks to its cinematography by Vishwanath Reddy and Rampy Nandigam, music by Naresh Kumaran, and writing by Vidyadhar Kagita and Pratyush Vatyam.



Due to the teaser's success and Prabhas's endorsement of "Gaami," viewers will be anticipating the trailer's release with great anticipation, hoping to learn more about the Vidyadhar Kagita and crew film.

The newest project, "Kalki 2898 AD," helmed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, is scheduled for release on May 9. One of the most anticipated films of the year, the film is now expected to be in the post-production phase. Key parts are also portrayed by Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.