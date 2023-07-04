The latest photoshoot of Bollywood diva Rekha for an International magazine has gone viral. The 69-year-old actress recently graced the cover of Vogue Arabia, and she wore designs by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra for the shoot.

In the photographs, Rekha appears royal and gorgeous, and she emanates grandeur. Needless to say, the magazine cover has taken over social media, and Bollywood stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, and many more have been left speechless. Zeenat Aman, Rekha's friend, has now shared the magazine cover and written a nice note appreciating Rekha's beauty.

Zeenat Aman shared the magazine cover featuring stunning Rekha on her Instagram account. Rekha appears on the cover wearing a black turtleneck shirt covered with an exquisitely embroidered and beaded golden jacket. She is wearing identical headwear, and Rekha looks stunning on the cover of the magazine. Zeenat Aman, who shared the cover, noted that her friend Rekha isn't on Instagram, so she thought she'd post the cover on her behalf.

“My stunning friend Rekha on the cover of @voguearabia. She's not on Instagram, so I thought I would share it on her behalf,” wrote Zeenat Aman, along with a purple heart emoji. Check out Zeenat Aman’s Instagram story below.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Janhvi Kapoor also shared the cover featuring Rekha, and wrote, “When iconic meets iconic.” Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Ufff!!! The OG Diva @manishmalhotra05 you are magical.”

Rekha, while speaking with Vogue Arabia, spoke about Manish Malhotra, who designed her ensembles for this photoshoot. She said, “Manish moved heaven and earth to craft my vision into clothes. To have him leave everything and work tirelessly with me like a wise, patient pujari [priest], I couldn’t have asked for a better executioner of my dreams.”