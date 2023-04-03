At the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch event in Mumbai this past weekend, veteran actor Rekha radiated grace and beauty. She looked stunning in a yellow and green saree and accessorized it with heavy jewellery.

Rekha's look was the talk of the town, but her pictures with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Aaradhya and daughter-in-law Aishwarya also attracted a lot of attention.

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted images of the group on Instagram with the caption, “The spectacular night @nmacc.india #indiainfashion celebration and with the beautiful and favorites #Rekhaji @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb and the lovely #aarhadya…”.

Rekha can be seen in the pictures embracing Aaradhya and posing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan while Manish Malhotra snaps selfies. The veteran actress sparkled in a gold saree with a matha patti, gajra, and jewellery. Aishwarya, on the other hand, chose a black sharara.

View the images here:

Rekha gave hugs to Kajol, Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa, and Aaradhya as they stood for a photo at NMACC. Nysa attended the occasion wearing a stunning silver dress, and Kajol was with her wearing a white dress. After Rekha gave a tight hug to Kajol, the actress introduced her daughter Nysa to Rekha and they shared another warm hug.