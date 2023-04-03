Rekha hugs Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Aaradhya, Manish Malhotra shares candid images
At the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch event in Mumbai this past weekend, veteran actor Rekha radiated grace and beauty.
At the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch event in Mumbai this past weekend, veteran actor Rekha radiated grace and beauty. She looked stunning in a yellow and green saree and accessorized it with heavy jewellery.
Rekha's look was the talk of the town, but her pictures with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Aaradhya and daughter-in-law Aishwarya also attracted a lot of attention.
Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted images of the group on Instagram with the caption, “The spectacular night @nmacc.india #indiainfashion celebration and with the beautiful and favorites #Rekhaji @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb and the lovely #aarhadya…”.
Rekha can be seen in the pictures embracing Aaradhya and posing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan while Manish Malhotra snaps selfies. The veteran actress sparkled in a gold saree with a matha patti, gajra, and jewellery. Aishwarya, on the other hand, chose a black sharara.
View the images here:
Rekha gave hugs to Kajol, Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa, and Aaradhya as they stood for a photo at NMACC. Nysa attended the occasion wearing a stunning silver dress, and Kajol was with her wearing a white dress. After Rekha gave a tight hug to Kajol, the actress introduced her daughter Nysa to Rekha and they shared another warm hug.
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