Several unseen photographs of Juanna Sanghvi, who portrayed the child character Angel Mehra in Sajid Khan's 'Heyy Babyy,' have surfaced on the internet, marking a decade since the film's release in theaters. Juanna, who gained nationwide fame for her role alongside Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, and Riteish Deshmukh, appears unrecognizable in these newly emerged images.

Despite the success of 'Heyy Babyy,' Juanna did not pursue further roles in the film industry. However, recent pictures of her enjoying herself at a Mumbai nightclub have caught attention. Clad in a blue off-shoulder dress, Juanna can be seen posing with friends and family in these snapshots, which were shared by a paparazzo page.

Captioned as "Meet Juanna Sanghvi, who played the character 'Angel' in Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Fardeen Khan's film, 'Heyy Babyy'. Here's how she looks now after 17 years (sic)," the images have garnered significant interest online.

In a related development, Fardeen Khan, in a 2022 post on his social media handle, revealed that he had quit smoking because of Juanna. Sharing a behind-the-scenes moment from the filming of 'Heyy Babyy,' Fardeen mentioned his failed attempt to comfort Juanna for an upcoming scene. He wrote, "Attempting to get Angel comfortable for the upcoming scene. It didn't work. She rejected me. Was told babies don't like smokers. Have quit since BTW. @akshaykumar or @Riteishd had to play my part instead."

According to reports, Juanna Sanghvi, born in 2004, is now 20 years old.