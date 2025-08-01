'Removed': Rajiv Thakur breaks silence on absence from ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ season 3

Actor-comedian Rajiv Thakur, a familiar face on The Great Indian Kapil Show (TGIKS), is noticeably missing from the newly launched Season 3, which premiered in June. While fans celebrated the return of Kapil Sharma alongside Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Sunil Grover, many were left wondering why Thakur was absent from the comedy ensemble.

In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, the comedian finally addressed his absence from the popular Netflix show. Sharing his trademark humor, Thakur first joked,

“Itne bade show se koi rest nahi leta, obviously aapko nikala gaya hoga (No one takes such a long break from a big show, obviously, you must have been removed).”

Quickly clarifying with a laugh, he explained that his absence was primarily due to scheduling conflicts.

“Shayad kuch dates match nahi hui kyunki voh beech beech mein bula rahe the. Like ek episode kiya fir dusre ki mere paas date nahi thi. Mereko naa ek hota hai commitment kardi toh uspe rehna hai,” he said.

“Unko bhi time ka bahut chal raha hai ki 55 min ka hi episode banana hai. Already Kiku, Krushna aur guest have so much to do, fir yahan space bhut kum banti hai aapki.”

Thakur was part of Seasons 1 and 2 of TGIKS and contributed to several memorable comic segments. Season 3, however, comes with a few notable changes. Apart from Navjot Singh Sidhu returning to the panel alongside Archana Puran Singh, the show has introduced a new format that invites fans on stage to showcase their talents—leaving limited screen time for additional cast members.

While he may be missing from the small screen for now, Rajiv Thakur is keeping busy with his stand-up comedy endeavors. The comedian recently announced his India tour for the show Gen Z Aur 90s Waale. The tour kicks off on 8 August at Gurgaon's Guftagu Comedy Club, followed by a Delhi show on 9 August, and will conclude in Kanpur on 28 September.

Fans who miss Thakur’s quick wit on Kapil Sharma’s stage can catch him live, where his signature humor promises to bridge the gap between the nostalgic ’90s and the ever-evolving Gen Z.