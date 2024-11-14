Timothy West, the celebrated British actor known for his extensive career in theatre, television, and film, has passed away at the age of 90. His family confirmed his death on Thursday, sharing the news on social media.

West’s career spanned over six decades, with iconic roles in works from Shakespearean plays to popular TV dramas like EastEnders. He was also known for his appearances in classic films, including The Day of the Jackal and Cry Freedom. His versatility made him a prominent figure in British entertainment.

He was perhaps equally admired for his personal life, particularly his 61-year marriage to actress Prunella Scales, famous for her role in Fawlty Towers. The couple was known for their enduring relationship and shared love for travel, which they showcased in the TV series Great Canal Journeys, where they explored the British waterways in narrowboats.

West’s family, including his children Juliet, Samuel, and Joseph, paid tribute to him, recalling his extraordinary life on and off the stage. They shared that he passed peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by loved ones. His passing has sparked tributes from fans and fellow actors, remembering him for his immense talent and kind nature.

West’s legacy will be remembered for his wide-ranging contributions to British culture, with his roles in both classic and contemporary works leaving a lasting impact.