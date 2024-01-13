Renowned classical singer Dr. Prabha Atre, a torch-bearer of the Kirana Gharana in Hindustani classical music, passed away at the age of 92 on January 13.

The Padma Vibhushan recipient suffered a cardiac arrest at her Pune residence. She had been honored with all three Padma awards by the Indian Government – Padma Shri in 1990, Padma Bhushan in 2002, and Padma Vibhushan in January 2022.

Atre's demise marks a significant loss to Indian classical music, especially coming within a week of Ustad Rashid Khan's passing in Kolkata. Atre, known for her versatility in various musical genres like khyaal, tarana, thumri, dadra, ghazal, and bhajan, was scheduled to perform in Mumbai on January 13 as part of the "Swarprabha" program.

Born on September 13, 1932, Atre's contributions extended beyond her vocal prowess. A science and law graduate with a doctorate in music, she excelled as an academician, researcher, composer, and author. Her funeral arrangements are pending, awaiting the arrival of close family members who reside abroad.

The singer's sudden demise occurred when she suffered a cardiac arrest during her sleep at her residence. She was rushed to Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital, where she was declared dead at 5:30 am. Atre's impact on the world of classical music and her multi-faceted persona leave a lasting legacy. Her achievements include being honored with the Padma Vibhushan in 2022, making her a recipient of the nation's second-highest civilian honor.