South Korean actor Ko Kyung-pyo, best known for his role in the popular television series ‘Reply 1988’, was allegedly caught driving under the influence of alcohol after his car collided with a cleaning truck in Seoul on November 14.

The 36-year-old actor was driving through the Mapo district in western Seoul when the accident occurred at around 3.30 am.

According to police, officers arriving at the scene found Ko behind the wheel. A breathalyser test showed that his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit, reaching a threshold that could lead to the cancellation of his driving licence.

Following the incident, Ko's agency, CL&Company, issued an apology, acknowledging his mistake and stating that the actor accepts responsibility for his actions.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Ko made his acting debut in the 2010 television series ‘Jungle Fish 2’. He rose to prominence with his performance in ‘Reply 1988’ and went on to appear in several popular Korean dramas, including ‘Jealousy Incarnate’, ‘Chicago Typewriter’, ‘Private Lives’ and ‘Love in Contract’.

He has also featured in international streaming productions, including Netflix's ‘D.P.’ and Disney+'s ‘Connect’.