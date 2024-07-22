Rhea Chakraborty, a familiar face in the entertainment industry, began her career as a video jockey before making her acting debut in the 2012 Telugu film "Tuneega Tuneega." A few years ago, she faced significant personal and professional challenges that led her to take a break from acting. However, she has now returned to TV screens with a positive attitude and a renewed sense of strength. In an interview, she discussed the 'Chapter 2' of her career.

Rhea Chakraborty, a well-known public figure, has featured in movies like "Mere Dad Ki Maruti," "Sonali Cable," "Half Girlfriend," and "Bank Chor." Before taking a hiatus from Bollywood, she was last seen in "Chehre" in 2021. After a break, she returned to the industry by participating in the nineteenth season of the popular Indian reality show MTV Roadies. She also launched her own podcast, where she has heart-to-heart conversations with popular TV personalities. In a recent episode, she invited actress Sushmita Sen to discuss Sen's life and achievements as a former Miss Universe.

During the conversation with Sen, Rhea spoke about her comeback to the industry. She mentioned that since she is no longer acting in films, people are often confused about what she does for a living. To clarify, she stated, “I do motivational speaking, and that’s how I earn my money,” during her podcast.

During the chat with the popular Indian actress, Chakraborty also discussed about the 'Chapter 2' of her life. She stated that everyone is aware of her ‘chapter one’ or assumes that they know it. “I did go through a lot of phases of feeling different emotions, being different versions of myself,” she divulged adding that she now feels like a newer version of herself and calls it a “rebirth.”

The public figure further added that she wants to celebrate her comeback with anyone who has a chapter two. Sharing a life lesson for her listers, she stated, “I want to say that it is ok to have a chapter two, to start again, to move on in life. I want to celebrate change.” She concluded her talk by stating that people’s opinions don’t matter to her anymore.