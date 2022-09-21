The star couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, are all set to tie the knot on October 4, 2022, and amid reports of their wedding, a picture of their quirky, fun, and super stylish wedding invite has gone viral.

The couple seems to have ditched the usual wedding card trend for their upcoming wedding.

The wedding invite features a kitschy rendition of both Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal riding bicycles. The invite is designed in the shape of a matchbox, and the text printed on it reads "Couple Matches" which simply makes the invite too cool.

According to the report, the Fukrey co-stars will reportedly have wedding celebrations and functions in Delhi as well as Mumbai, with a special party also planned in Delhi post the wedding in mid-October at the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating since 2015. In 2017, Ali Fazal Instagrammed a selfie with Richa Chadha and with a caption "Hai toh hai," to announce their connection.

The co-stars of Fukrey, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, also appeared together onscreen in Fukrey Returns.