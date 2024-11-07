Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have revealed the name of their newborn daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, born on July 16, 2024. The couple shared the name in an interview with Vogue India, explaining that "Zuneyra" is derived from Urdu, meaning "Flower of Paradise."

In a heartfelt announcement following her birth, the couple expressed their excitement: “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal."

Ali, star of Mirzapur, described the transformative experience of parenthood, sharing, “Having a baby fills a void that you weren’t even aware existed. It’s freakin’ hard to work now. I have serious anxiety when I leave home because I just want to see the baby all the time and be around Richa and her.” Richa, who affectionately calls her daughter “Zuni,” mentioned that she relies on her natural instincts rather than parenting books.

Richa and Ali married under the Special Marriage Act in 2020, later celebrating their union in 2022. Both actors are acclaimed for their recent work: Richa was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix, while Ali appeared as Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur 3, which premiered on Prime Video in July.