Actor Richa Chadha recently shared insights into her remarkable dedication during the filming of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-produced web series, Heeramandi. In a recent appearance on Kapil Sharma's Netflix series, alongside the Heeramandi cast, Chadha disclosed that she had to endure a staggering 99 retakes for a particular dance sequence.

In a clip shared by Netflix's social media handle, the Heeramandi actors engaged in a light-hearted conversation about the number of retakes they had to undergo for their respective shots. While Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi Sinha mentioned needing 12-13 retakes, Chadha humorously admitted to surpassing them all with 99 retakes for her dance sequence.

Chadha shared her experience, saying, "Mera jo best day tha, wo mera worst day bhi tha (My best day was also my worst day). My worst day became the best day of the shoot. My score is the highest when it comes to retakes -- during the dance sequence. 99. Main century maarte maarte ruki hoon (I stopped short of a century). It's not easy when you are dancing around 200- 300 extras who are watching you, and you are failing. But when you overcome that, then it's really a 'Wow, I didn't know I could do this' moment. And that's a great feeling."

Netflix captioned the clip with a playful remark, "Richa really said I got 99 problems and they’re all retakes." The audience reacted positively, praising Chadha's dancing skills and her commitment to her craft.

One user expressed surprise at Chadha's dancing prowess, stating, "Richa Chadha danced beautifully. I was actually surprised to see her dance in such an authentic manner because I didn't know she was a classical dancer." Another fan applauded her performance, commenting, "She ate." Yet another viewer appreciated Chadha's dance sequence, writing, "That dance sequence is the only one which I didn’t fast-forward."

Besides Chadha, Heeramandi boasts an ensemble cast featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah, among others.

The series, currently streaming on Netflix, continues to garner attention for its captivating performances and intricate storytelling.