Pregnant Richa Chadha was seen enjoying a lunch date with her husband, Ali Fazal. The couple was seen exiting a cafe in Mumbai. This is the first time the actor was spotted after her pregnancy announcement. She was also seen flaunting her baby bump.

Ali turned protective husband for Richa on their lunch date. He was seen helping his wife walk down the stairs carefully after their lunch date. Her baby bump was also visible in the video that is going viral.

On February 9, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha announced on social media that they are expecting their first child. They got married in 2022 after dating for a long time. They posted a set of two photos, the first was a math calculation which said, '1 + 1 = 3'. The second was a cute picture of the duo, posted with the caption, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world".

Although Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are legally wed as of 2020, they celebrated their marriage on October 4, 2022, in Mumbai with a lavish event for their business associates. In 2012, they got together on the sets of "Fukrey."



Regarding her career, Richa's upcoming film is "Heeramandi," directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In addition, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal are included in the Netflix movie. It will soon be available. Conversely, Ali Fazal's next films include "Mirzapur 3" and "Metro in Dino."