The year 2023 keeps getting lucky for Shah Rukh Khan. He began 2023 with a smash hit in the spy thriller Pathaan, his first picture in almost four years. Fans are now anticipating the release of two more films starring the actor: Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

Fans were already excited when it was announced that the Jawan trailer will be linked to the prints of Tom Cruise's spy thriller Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which opens in Indian theatres on July 12. They now have still more reason to rejoice.

According to reports, both of Shah Rukh's future projects, Jawan and Dunki, are being sold for a staggering 480 crore. "The rights to Jawan, digital, satellite, and music have been sold for approximately 250 crore," according to the article. Dunki's rights were acquired for about 230 crore, which remains the highest price paid for any film to date".

Pathaan, which starred Shah Rukh in his first lead role since Aanand L Rai's 2018 failure Zero, set multiple box office records. Its rights were sold for around Rs. 100 crore. The film is presently available on Amazon Prime Video. Sidharth Anand's film made about 543.05 crore in its Hindi version, starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Salman Khan in a cameo. Pathaan is also available in Tamil and Telugu.