Rihanna, A$AP Rocky welcome baby girl Rocki Irish Mayers

Singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have added a new member to their family—a baby girl named Rocki Irish Mayers. Rihanna shared the news on Instagram, revealing the little one was born on September 13, 2025.

The name is a sweet nod to Rocky himself, whose real name is Rakim Mayers. In her post, Rihanna was seen cradling her newborn and gazing at her lovingly, accompanied by a shot of the baby’s pink accessories.

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments with congratulations, including Nicki Minaj, Naomi Campbell, and Donatella Versace. Rocky chimed in too, writing, “MY LIL LADIES.”

The couple first hinted at their growing family at the 2025 Met Gala, where Rihanna debuted her baby bump. In a recent interview, Rocky shared that they had been hoping for a daughter.

Rocki joins older brothers RZA and Riot Rose, continuing the family’s ‘R’ name tradition. Rihanna and Rocky’s relationship stretches back to 2012, when they performed together at the MTV Video Music Awards.

After years of friendship, they began dating, welcomed their first child in 2022, and revealed their second pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.