After sharing breastfeeding photos with her son RZA, Rihanna is gaining popularity online. The photographs surfaced as Savage X Fenty introduced a fresh capsule line. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now expecting their second child.

The photos feature Rihanna smiling big while holding onto her son. She is seen nursing him as she promoted the new lingerie which is said to be designed for 'moms and mom-to-be." The post read, “Not ur mama's maternity bras...designed by [Rihanna], approved by baby RZA.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvtGft6LRmB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Reacting to the post, someone wrote in the comment section, “Pregnant with one while breastfeeding another. Women are amazing.” “This is why I will always buy everything from Rih! She understands every assignment,” added another. One more commented, “She loves being a mommy, it’s so cute!” “Motherhood looks good on you mama,” Someone else also said.