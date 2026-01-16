Rima Das’s Assamese-Hindi-English film ‘Not a Hero’ to premiere at Berlin International Film Festival

National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das is set to make her third appearance at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival with her latest feature, Not a Hero.

The film will have its world premiere in the Generation Kplus Competition on February 14, 2026, coinciding with Valentine’s Day.

Das, who first gained international acclaim with Village Rockstars and followed it up with Village Rockstars 2 in 2025, continues to showcase her distinctive storytelling, blending intimate human experiences with quiet yet powerful emotions.

Not a Hero, shot in Assamese, Hindi, and English, tells the story of a young boy exiled from the comforts of city life to his ancestral village. There, he encounters a stern aunt, befriends a horse, and joins local children in untamed adventures, discovering courage, kindness, and resilience in unexpected ways. The film stars Bhuman Bhargav Das, known from Das’s 2022 film Tora’s Husband, alongside Sukanya Boruah.

Produced under Das’s banner Flying River Films in collaboration with Akanga Film Asia, Not a Hero reflects the filmmaker’s signature style—observational, intimate, and brimming with human warmth. Das describes the film as “opening a space for reflection across generations,” and cites inspirations ranging from Satyajit Ray to Ingmar Bergman and Majid Majidi.

The Generation section at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival this year features 18 feature films and 23 shorts from 31 countries, including 30 world premieres and 10 feature debuts, making it one of the most competitive and anticipated segments of the festival.

With Not a Hero, Rima Das once again promises to bring the landscapes, culture, and stories of Assam to a global stage, blending childhood adventures, emotional depth, and universal themes of courage and compassion.