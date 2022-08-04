Renowned Assamese director and producer Rima Das’s film ‘Tora’s Husband’ has been selected for the World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

It will be the only Indian film that will feature at the World Premiere.

The Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday (August 3) revealed the names of 10 feature films that will take upto the Platform section. The festival, which will run from 8-18 September this year, annually hosts the Platform vertical event to highlight first-time and veteran filmmakers and their bold directorial visions from around the globe.

‘Tora’s Husband’ is one among the ten films chosen for the World Premiere.

The lead roles in the film are played by Abhijit Das and Torali Kalita.

The other films selected for the World Premiere are Charcoal (Carvão) by Carolina Markowicz (Argentina), Emily Frances by O’Connor (UK), The Gravity (La Gravité) by Cédric Ido (France), Hawa Maïmouna by Doucouré (France), How to Blow Up a Pipeline by Daniel Goldhaber (USA), Riceboy Sleeps by Anthony Shim (Canada), Subtraction (Tafrigh) by Mani Haghighi (Iran, France), Thunder (Foudre) by Carmen Jaquier (Switzerland) and Viking by Stéphane Lafleur (Canada).