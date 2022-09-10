Tora's Husband, the latest feature film by national award-winning filmmaker Rima Das, is set to travel the world, like her previous films, "Village Rockstars" and 'Bulbul Can Sing,' which will premiere at the Busan International Film Festival.

Tora's Husband will travel to the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), one of the most iconic film festivals in Asia, in October.

The film will be also screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Sunday.

The 27th BIFF starts in the second-largest city in South Korea from October 5 to 14. Tora’s husband will be featured in a special screening. 'A Window on Asian Cinema'.

In addition to "Tora's Husband," other films selected for screening include Zwigato by Nandita Das, Goldfish by Pushan Kripalani, Ariyippu (Declaration) by Mahesh Narayanan, and Mariam by Arvind Pratap.

The drama is based on the story of a loving father who struggles to maintain his small-town business while his relationships suffer through personal loss and lockdowns during the pandemic.

Rima’s film will be screened in the Platform segment, which is TIFF’s competitive programme that champions bold directorial visions.

The Platform Prize, $20,000 CAD prize awarded to the best film chosen by an international panel in person, is open to the 10 films in the programme.

The jury for the 2018 Platform Prize will be revealed later this summer.

Village Rockstars, Rima Das' second full-length film, had its world premiere at TIFF in 2017, which enabled the movie to win awards throughout the world. It received the National Award for Best Film and was India's official entry in the Best Foreign Language category of the Oscars.