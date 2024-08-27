Acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das is set to make waves once again as her highly anticipated sequel, Village Rockstars 2, has been selected as the sole Indian feature to compete in the prestigious Jiseok Competition at the 29th Busan International Film Festival. This honor marks a significant milestone for Indian cinema on the global stage.

Village Rockstars 2, which serves as a follow-up to the internationally lauded and National Award-winning Village Rockstars, is scheduled for its World Premiere at the festival. The Jiseok Competition, a dedicated platform for established Asian filmmakers with at least three feature films, will witness Village Rockstars 2 vying for the coveted KIM Jiseok Award. This award, named in honor of the late Kim Jiseok, a revered program director known for his unwavering support of Asian cinema, will be presented to the two best films in the competition.

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The original Village Rockstars made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017 and went on to secure the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2018. The film also earned the distinction of being India’s Official Entry to the Academy Awards in 2019. Building on this legacy, the sequel delves deeper into the life of Dhunu, focusing on her relationship with her mother, the natural world, and her enduring love for music.

Expressing her elation over the film's selection, Rima Das remarked, "Village Rockstars will always hold a special place in my heart, and I cherish the love and recognition it received. I'm thrilled that Village Rockstars 2 is premiering at Busan. While it's a sequel, this film stands on its own, delving into Dhunu's relationship with her mother, mother nature, and music. I dedicate this film to all the young people with talent and dreams but limited resources to achieve them. I am hopeful that just as audiences embraced Village Rockstars, they will embrace this film as well.”